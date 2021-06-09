A former Gregg County GOP chair and White Oak mayor who was sentenced to federal prison in 2019 for loan fraud is expected to plead guilty to theft charges.
Tim Lynn Vaughn, 61, is charged with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
He is expected to plead guilty Aug. 4 in Gregg County's 124th District Court. The charges were detailed in two grand jury indictments from May 2020.
From July 7, 2016, through Jan. 5, 2017, Vaughn is accused of theft of between $30,000 and $150,000 from “G. Neeley," according to court documents. On Dec. 11, 2016, Vaughn is accused of theft of building materials valued at between $2,500 and $30,000 from Cassity Jones Lumber.
Vaughn was sentenced in September 2019 to one year in federal prison for forging his wife’s signature on loan documents. He pleaded guilty earlier that year to making false statements to a Longview bank to obtain a loan on which he later defaulted.
He was indicted on four total offenses, including two counts of false statement to the bank and two counts of aggravated identity theft.
According to court documents, an FBI investigation found that Vaughn forged signatures on loans with First Bank & Trust-East Texas and with Texas Bank and Trust. Proceeds from the Texas Bank and Trust loan were used to pay outstanding balances on other loans issued to Vaughn and his businesses by the bank, resulting in a loss of more than $95,000.
As part of a plea agreement, he entered a guilty plea to one count of making a false statement, and the other three charges were dismissed.
According to federal prison records, Vaughn was released Aug. 21, 2020.
In November 2016, Vaughn announced his resignation as chairman of the Gregg County Republican Party five months into his second term.
He also was chairman of the Longview Regional Medical Center board of trustees as recently as 2015, served on the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority board of directors and was White Oak mayor from 1996 until 2008.