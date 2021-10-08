A Panola County grand jury has indicted a former Spring Hill ISD employee on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Joseph Aaron Schaetz, 27, of Longview was arrested Sept. 1 on the charge in Smith County and released the same day on $75,000 bond.
Schaetz was working at Spring Hill ISD shortly before his arrest, but Panola County District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson said previously that the incident in which Schaetz is accused happened in Panola County and that the Panola County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.
“The victim is a student in one of the schools in Panola County,” Davidson said at the time. “The investigation is continuing to see if there are other victims.”
Davidson wanted to be clear that adults have a “responsibility to do what is right” when children are involved.
“She was solicited; she was not the solicitor,” he said of the victim. “She did not ask for this.”
Panola County Sheriff Sarah Fields said shortly after Schaetz’s arrest that the suspected offense happened in mid-August.
Spring Hill ISD spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said this past month that Schaetz was employed by the district just less than a month. She said he was hired Aug. 2 and resigned effective Sept. 1.