Longview ISD’s Foster Middle School is without power this morning and part of a road near the school is closed to traffic after a wreck in the area.
Longview police at 5:52 a.m. reported on Twitter that there was a wreck on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in front of Foster and that the road was closed to traffic. Police advised motorists to seek alternate routes on Birdsong or Gray streets to drop off students.
At 8:20 a.m., Longview ISD sent a note to parents of Foster students about a power outage at the school related to the crash.
“Local utility companies and law enforcement agencies are currently working to remedy the situation in a timely manner,” the note read. Campus and district officials will contact you with information about this incident as it comes available, and what impact this outage might have on today's activities.”
Shortly after the note was sent, an all-call to parents said power was also out at nearby Hudson PEP Elementary School.
Shortly after 8 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 98 customer outages in an area that appeared to include Broughton Recreation Center along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The website reported the outage started at 4:31 a.m. and has an estimated restoration time of 9 a.m.