Emergency crews are evacuating homes and businesses in central Longview due to a gas leak.
A contractor hit a 2-inch gas line on Second Street north of Marshall Avenue, according to Longview Fire Department spokesman Kevin May.
May said Second and Third streets are blocked to traffic north of Marshall Avenue, but that Marshall Avenue is open.
Three businesses and six homes on Second Street north of Turk Street were evacuated, he said.
He said representatives from CounterPoint Energy and Atmos Energy are at the scene to determine who owns the line.