A 20-year-old Gilmer man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in Upshur County.
Carson Glenn Barber was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 6:45 a.m. Sunday to the crash on Apricot Road south of Gilmer, according to Dark.
A preliminary report shows Barber was driving a pickup south on Apricot Road at an unsafe speed and drifted off the road to the right in a slight curve, Dark said. The driver overcorrected to the left and went into a wooded area on the left side of the road. The pickup hit a tree, and the unrestrained driver was ejected from the vehicle.