A Gilmer man was killed Monday night in a one-vehicle wreck in Upshur County.
Troopers responded at 9:14 p.m. to the wreck on Texas 155 about two miles south of Big Sandy, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report shows Shawn Derek Shannon, 36, was driving a pickup north on Texas 155 when he lost control and veered across the road to the left, Dark said. His pickup rolled down an embankment to a pond, rolled and landed on its top partially submerged in water.
Shannon was pronounced dead at the scene.