A Gilmer man was killed Tuesday morning when his pickup went off a road north of Longview and struck a tree.
Jotham R. Suggs, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said troopers responded at 9:24 a.m. to the crash on Harrison County Road 4419 about six miles north of Longview. A preliminary report shows Suggs was driving north on CR 4419 “at an unsafe speed” when he lost control of the vehicle in a curve.
The pickup went off the road and hit a tree.