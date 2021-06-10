A 59-year-old man was killed Wednesday when a tree fell onto his pickup as he was driving southeast of Gilmer.
Bradley Scott Hefner, of Gilmer, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 3 p.m. on Bobwhite Road near Goose Road about six miles southeast of Gilmer. Dark said a preliminary report shows Hefner was driving his pickup headed southeast on Bobwhite Road when a tree fell across the road and onto his vehicle.
Hefner was taken to Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Gilmer.