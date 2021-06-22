A Gilmer teenager was killed early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Texas 149 in Gregg County.
Johnathan Walker, 16, was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said troopers responded at 1:28 a.m. Sunday to the crash about two miles southeast of Lakeport on Texas 149. A preliminary report shows Walker was crossing an unlit part of the road when he was hit by a vehicle headed south.
The driver of the car, 25-year-old Ruby Martinez of Carthage, and a 17-year-old passenger were not injured.