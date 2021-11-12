A Gilmer woman was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County.
Judy Henderson, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 10:45 a.m. to the crash on FM 852 roughly 5 miles west of Gilmer, Dark said. A preliminary report shows Henderson was heading west on FM 852 at an unsafe speed when she crossed over the center line in a curve in the road. She overcorrected to the right, her pickup went into a skid and then traveled off the road to the north.
Henderson was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.