The City of Gladewater will be distributing bottled water this afternoon as a boil water notice remains in effect for residents.
The distribution is set for 3 to 7 p.m. at 520 E. Broadway Avenue across from Fred’s, the city said in a post on its Facebook page.
“There will be a limit of one case of bottled waters per family to make sure we can accommodate as many families as possible,” the post said. “You may line up at location to receive your case.”
Eleven pallets of water will be available. The city also distributed as much water on Monday.
In an update Monday night, the city said water service that had been impacted by recent winter storms was improving but still cautioned residents to conserve their usage.
“Residents found on our outer lines were reporting the return of water through both drips and trickles,” the city said. “We have also had reports of excellent water pressure from other residents. We need to still conserve water as our system continues to recover and build pressure. Please use water only when necessary.”
The city reported no leaks in its water lines, but it said more leaks were found as the ground thawed.
“Two of the leaks today at residences represented 24,000 gallons of water use in a 24-hour period and another 17,000 gallons of water use in a 24-hour period,” according to the city. “These are major leaks that negatively impact restoration of water pressure within the system. Please continue to call in any leaks so they may be investigated.”
Water leaks should be reported to City Hall 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays by calling (903) 845-2196. After hours, leaks can be reported to dispatch at the police department at (903) 845-2166.
The city remains under a boil notice for water usage. According to its statement, the city hopes to have the notice lifted on Friday.