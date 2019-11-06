The city of Gladewater has issued an order for residents to boil water prior to consumption.
The notice was posted the notice Wednesday morning on the city’s Facebook. According to the notice, the order was required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality due to low water levels experienced during repairs after a water line break.
To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria, the order states, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a rolling boil.
For questions about the boil water order, contact Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Steve Matlock at (903) 844-6331 or City Hall at (903) 845-2196.