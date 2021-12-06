A Gladewater man on Monday received a 50-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a girl who was 7 years old at the time, according to an Upshur County official.
Joseph Paul Price, 48, was given the sentence in an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd said. Prince, who was indicted by a grand jury in March, waived his right to appeal.
Byrd said the offense dates were between March and May 2020.
“We entered this plea to prevent this young girl from being traumatized further by testifying in court,” Byrd said. “However, our intent was to punish him so that he would not leave prison. We feel we accomplished that today and in that, we obtained justice for this sweet child and her family.”