A Gladewater man was killed in a crash Sunday in West Texas.
Drivers of the two vehicles involved, Colton Gibbs, 30, and Francisco Del Hierro, 28, of Andrews were killed in the wreck, according to TV station KOSA in Midland.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash outside Andrews, about 30 miles north of Odessa, KOSA reported.
According to a Facebook post by business Memi D’s Drive Thru, a coffee shop that serves breakfast and lunch in Kilgore and Liberty City, Gibbs’ wife Katie is a supervisor at the Liberty City location.
“Katie and their three children, Khloe, Jocelyn & Kason have had their lives turned upside down, they are devastated and need our help & support during this time!” the post said.
A Venmo account has been started to assist the family with related expenses at KGibbsFamily. Donations or gift cards can also be dropped off at either location.