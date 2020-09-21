The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked the public’s help to find a missing runaway girl.
Lila Marie Rodriguez, 16, was last seen Thursday at her home in the Easton area, according to the office. She is described as being 4-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
Rodriguez was last seen wearing denim shorts, a blue T-shirt and black Adidas sneakers. She is believed to be in the Longview area.
Anyone with information about Rodriguez is asked to call Investigator Jennifer Nieves at (903) 237-2544 or at (903) 236-8400.