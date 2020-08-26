A tropical storm watch has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning for Gregg and surrounding counties in Northeast Texas as Hurricane Laura strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico.
Hurricane Laura rapidly gained strength on Wednesday and is forecast to become a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane before striking Texas and Louisiana early Thursday before moving northward.
A tropical storm warning means sustained tropical-storm force winds are expected in the next 48 hours. According to the warning, the area could see winds between 39 and 57 mph.
Included in the warning are the counties of Gregg, Rusk, Panola, Harrison, Smith, Cherokee, Upshur, Camp, Marion, Morris, Cass and Bowie.
Residents in the warning area should prepare for dangerous wind and complete preparations for intense wind before it becomes hazardous.
A flash flood watch is in effect from 7 p.m. today through 7 a.m. Friday for the entire region.
“Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage from the south today with conditions deteriorating further overnight as precipitation becomes more widespread across the region,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather statement. “Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible tornadoes are expected overnight.”