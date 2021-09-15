A Henderson man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three years in federal prison for burglarizing post offices and stealing mail in December 2019.
Paul Wayne Kennedy, 39, pleaded guilty on April 19 to burglary of a United States Post Office, possession of stolen mail, possession of stolen money orders, damage to government property, theft of government property and access device fraud.
Kennedy was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle in Tyler, acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in a statement.
According to information presented in court, Kennedy burglarized post offices in Texas and Louisiana between Dec. 23 and 26, 2019. Post offices he burglarized include those in Price, Bronson and Bon Wier in Texas as well as Evans, Louisiana. He also attempted to burglarize post offices in Newton, Texas, and Singer, Louisiana.
At each location, Kennedy stole mail, packages, and property belonging to the U.S. Postal Service, according to the statement. At the Price and Bronson post offices, Kennedy got into safes to steal cash and money orders.
“Americans should know that their postal items and post office boxes are protected by the dedicated men and women of the Department of Justice and the United States Postal Inspection Service,” Ganjei said. “When you send a letter or package, or order an item, have confidence that your mail is secure, and that any would-be thieves, like Mr. Kennedy, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
On Dec. 27, 2019, Kennedy attempted to use a debit card he stole during the Evans burglary at the Margaritaville Casino in Shreveport, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Angela Moore, 37, of Longview, accompanied Kennedy during the Price burglary and the Newton attempted burglary.
Kennedy and Moore were indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas on June 18, 2020. Kennedy was also indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Louisiana on June 17, 2020.
Moore pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail and was sentenced to six months in federal prison on May 13.
“Securing Postal Service facilities and safeguarding the U.S. Mail are top priorities for the Postal Inspection Service,” Inspector in Charge of the Fort Worth Division Thomas Noyes said.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Sabine County Sheriff's Office, Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and the Henderson Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld for the Eastern District of Texas and Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel for the Western District of Louisiana.