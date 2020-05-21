A Hallsville man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into theft from mailboxes in Upshur County.
Dalton Shane Brewer, 24, was booked May 15 into the Gregg County Jail on a felony charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information of more than 50 people with a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. Online jail records show his bond was set at $750,000. Webb said Brewer was later transferred to Upshur County.
According to Webb, Upshur County and U.S. Postal Service investigators out of Fort Worth have been investigating mailbox theft. Investigators have been working to notify known Upshur County victims.
Webb said investigators have found bank accounts Brewer opened using information stolen from mailboxes. Other charges are possible in the case.
Anyone with information about the mail theft should contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at uspis.gov/report .