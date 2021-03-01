The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Harrison County Jail inmate died Monday after a “medical episode.”
Jail staff at about 4:50 p.m. found an inmate “suffering from a medical episode” inside the main jail, according to a statement released by Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher. Staff members began “lifesaving efforts,” and the fire department was notified.
The inmate was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall where he was later pronounced dead.
“Due to Texas Rangers completing the investigation, we will refer all questions to them from this point forward,” the statement said.
The inmate's name was not released.