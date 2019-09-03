The city of Daingerfield, along with Harrison and Marion counties, on Tuesday joined a growing list of areas in East Texas under a burn ban.
Daingerfield Fire Marshal Jimmy Cornelius signed the notice Tuesday morning. It is in effect until further notice.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved the burn ban at its meeting Tuesday morning. The ban is effective immediately, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said.
Marion County's burn ban went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, County Judge Leward LeFleur said.
Rusk County issued a burn ban for residents on Aug. 20. Upshur County commissioners on Friday agreed to ban burning for 10 days or until sufficient rains for commissioners to lower the risk of wildfire.
The four Northeast Texas counties are among more than half the state's 254 counties under burn bans, according to a Tuesday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service. Gregg County is not included on that list.