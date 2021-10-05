A Hawkins man was killed in a rollover crash Monday evening near Big Sandy.
Colton Jones, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 6:11 p.m. on FM 2911 about mile and a half west of Big Sandy, Dark said.
A preliminary report shows Jones was driving his pickup headed west on FM 2911 when for an unknown reason he “slammed on his breaks” causing the vehicle to spin out across the oncoming lane of traffic and into the south ditch, Dark said. The vehicle then struck a concrete culvert and rolled.
Jones was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.