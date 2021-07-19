Heavy morning rains have caused water rescues in at least two places in downtown Longview.
Crews responded to reported calls for water rescues on Green Street between Tyler and Cotton streets and on High Street between Tyler and Cotton. Specifics about the rescues were not yet available.
Dispatchers were sending barricades to the two downtown underpasses to prevent motorists from trying to drive under them.
The calls came about the same time the National Weather Service issues a flash flood warning for the area at 9:29 a.m. The warning covers Gregg County, west central Harrison County and northwestern Rusk County and is in effect until 11:30 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, some areas that will experience flash flooding include Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Overton, New London, Clarksville City, Liberty City, Lakeport, Warren City, Rolling Meadows, Laird Hill, Monroe and Judson.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, according to the weather service, and another 1 to 2 inches are possible in the next hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warning area.
“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.
The service advises motorists to be aware of their surroundings and to not drive on flooded roads. Most flood deaths, they said, happen in vehicles.
A significant weather advisory from the service expired at about 9 a.m.