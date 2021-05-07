A Henderson man died Thursday when his truck hit a truck-trailer on U.S. 79 North in Panola County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Brandon Cole Fountain, 21, died at the scene.
DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said troopers were called at about 1:15 p.m. to a fatal crash on U.S. 79 North about three miles east of Carthage.
A preliminary report shows a tractor-trailer was headed north on the road when, for an unknown reason, a truck traveling south on U.S. 79 drifted into the northbound lanes and struck the tractor-trailer head-on, Dark said.
Another tractor-trailer traveling north missed the crash but rolled after swerving away from it.
Fountain was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the tractor-trailers were identified as Kenneth Johnson, 65, of Missouri City and Gregory Miller, 51, of Houston. They were not injured.