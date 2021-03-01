A Henderson man was killed and a Winona woman was injured early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Rusk County.
Troopers responded at 1:48 a.m. to the wreck on U.S. 79 about six miles south of Henderson, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows Khamila Lashae Bradford, 24, was driving north on U.S. 79 failing to stay in a single lane. The vehicle she was driving veered into the southbound lane where it struck a vehicle on its left front side.
Bradford was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in serious condition, Dark said.
The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Jose Gustavo Servin, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.