A Henderson man on a motorcycle was killed Friday in a crash in Rusk County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A preliminary report shows Jeff David Modisette, 53, was driving a motorcycle at about 8:49 a.m. east on CR 2177 when he disregarded the stop sign and turned onto FM 782, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said. Modisette was struck by a pickup headed south on FM 782 driven by Mark Lewis Warren, 38, of Tatum.
Modisette was pronounced dead at the scene, Dark said. Warren was uninjured.