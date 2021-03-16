A Henderson man on a motorcycle was killed Monday in a wreck involving a vehicle in Smith County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded at 3 p.m. to the crash on Texas 64 about three miles west of Arp, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said.
A preliminary report showed an SUV was stopped in the eastbound lane of Texas 64 to turn left onto CR 299 when it was hit from behind by a motorcycle, Dark said.
The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Payton Vance St. Clair, of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Erich Wilson, of Arp, was not injured in the crash.