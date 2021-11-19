A teen identified as a suspect in an “inappropriate” video reported by a Henderson Middle School student was arrested twice in two days on child pornography and sexual assault charges, police said.
Dallas Eric Alexander, 18, was booked Wednesday into Rusk County Jail on charges of possession with intent to promote child pornography and sexual assault with bonds totaling $200,000. He remained jailed Friday afternoon.
Alexander was released from jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $150,000 after his Tuesday arrest on charges of sexual assault and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
A Henderson Middle School student on Nov. 1 told police about an “inappropriate” video, according to a statement released by Henderson police Capt. James Dukes. A Henderson police school resource officer started an investigation that identified Alexander as a suspect, according to the statement.
Alexander was arrested on Tuesday on warrants of two charges. However, a report was filed with Henderson police the same day about another sexual assault, which police said happened on Monday. Alexander was also a suspect in the incident, police said.
Dukes said Alexander bonded out on Wednesday and was subsequently arrested on two more charges before leaving the Rusk County Justice Center.
Henderson ISD officials do not believe a crime took place on a district campus and are working with Henderson police.
“Henderson ISD administrators recently received information from a student about a possible crime,” district spokesman David Chenault said in a statement. “In accordance with district policy and state laws, administrators immediately contacted the district’s resource and detective along with the Henderson Police department who began investigating the case.”
The district also praised the student who came forward in the case.
“We greatly appreciate the student who initially came forward and reported the crime. It is exactly this type of courage that helps others and prevents further harm,” the district statement said.
Henderson police encouraged anyone with information about the cases, or similar cases, to contact them. The non-emergency department number is (903) 657-3512.