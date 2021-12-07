A Hughes Springs man was killed early Tuesday in a crash in Camp County involving a tractor-trailer.
Luis Arellano Velazquez, 23, was pronounced dead at UT Health East Texas in Pittsburg after the wreck, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 4:45 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 271 in Pittsburg. A preliminary report shows Velazquez was driving north on U.S. 271 when he failed to control the speed of his vehicle and drove into the back of a tractor-trailer that was also headed north.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 59-year-old Edward Salazar of Kilgore, was not injured in the crash.
Velazquez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to Dark.