A hunter in Hallsville was adjusting his rifle Saturday — thinking the firearm was unloaded — when it went off and killed his 11-year-old daughter, according to Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.
The girl, 11-year-old Daisy Grace Lynn George, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where she was later pronounced dead. She was a sixth-grade student at Hallsville Junior High.
Fletcher said during a news conference Monday that Daisy and her father had gotten into their vehicle after hunting Saturday afternoon at a deer lease near Young and Hickey roads. The father was clearing the hammer of his high-powered rifle and when he tried to drop the hammer, he believed the firearm was unloaded.
"He had thought he had cleared the gun, but unfortunately, he hadn't," Fletcher said.
The gun went off. Fletcher said the sheriff's office has no reason to believe the gunshot was not accidental.
"It's very trying to not work this case without emotion," he said. "Anytime a young person loses their life it's tragic."
“I hope we never see another one like it,” Fletcher said.
He said he hopes the incident will bring light to the need to exercise gun safety.
The case will be reviewed by the Harrison County District Attorney's Office, Fletcher said.
The sheriff's office is working with other agencies, such as Texas Parks and Wildlife, for a thorough investigation and interviews
Fletcher has advised his deputies to seek out counseling because of the tragic nature of the incident.
The father had been hunting most of his life, and Fletcher said his experience shows the importance of practicing gun safety all the time, no matter what experience level.
A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigator and crime scene investigator responded to the scene along with a game warden from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Because the death occurred while hunting, the investigation will continue to be completed jointly by the sheriff’s office and Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Capt. Tyler Owen of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday Fletcher is working with Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students affected by the loss of Daisy.
The junior high asked staff and students to wear purple Monday to honor Daisy. During the news conference, Fletcher asked people to wear purple (her favorite color) as well for the Hallsville Christmas Parade Tuesday evening.