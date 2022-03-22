Surveying damage from a tornado in Upshur County during Monday night’s storms is expected to take more than one day “because there’s just so much damage.”
Lisa May, a meteorological technician in the National Weather Service Shreveport office, said Tuesday that crews were surveying damage in two areas in East Texas and that preliminary reports showed a tornado that moved through Upshur County was an EF-2 with winds of 130 mph.
“That rating could go up if they find a higher level of damage,” May said. “Until they get back and do the report, it’s all preliminary.”
The team initially found EF-1 damage south of Gilmer.
On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, tornado intensity increases from EF-0 to EF-5. EF-2 is considered a strong tornado with winds of between 113 and 157 mph.
May said one survey team — the one in Upshur County — started in Smith County and was working Northeast to Cass County. The other started in Cherokee County moving northeast to Harrison County.
May expected a report to be finished Tuesday night from the tornado that moved through Upshur County, but the other team’s report could take longer, she said.
“There’s just a lot of damage to look at,” she said.
Reports of a radar-indicated tornado in Upshur County began late Monday as storms moved through the region igniting a series of weather watches and warnings, including various tornado warnings in the area.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday reported a tornado appeared to have touched down south of Evergreen Road and FM 2685 moving northeast to Lake O’ the Pines and completely destroying some homes in its path.
“At this time there have been reports of non life threatening injuries and no reported fatalities,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “As morning arrives and sheds light on the total scope of the damage please keep our friends and families in your prayers as we begin to pick up the pieces and move forward to recovery.”
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reported overnight that people were trapped in their homes with power lines strewn on the ground following the storms.
“It will take multiple days to restore some damaged areas, as portions of the system will have to be rebuilt,” the electrical cooperative said.
Upshur County appeared to have the most widespread and severe damage reports from the storms, although other counties reported damaged homes, downed trees and flooded roads. It was among 16 counties in Texas, that also included Panola Rusk, Marion and Upshur, for which Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration.
In Rusk County, the sheriff’s office reported “significant damage” from Laneville through Minden and in the Brachfield area. A command post was set up at the Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department to start cleanup.
Harrison County officials reported flooding issues on multiple county roads, largely in the southeast part of the county.
Early Tuesday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported Elysian Fields would be closed for the day due to damages in the area and that part of FM 31 was closed after a wreck involving a saltwater truck.
Kilgore police reported being largely spared from storm damage.
“We are aware of damage to the south of us in southern Rusk County and Houston County,” the department said on its Facebook page. “Damage and a possible small tornado to the north of us in Upshur County. Of course, the thunder subsides as we leave for work. No flooding as of yet, but watch the normal flooding spots.”