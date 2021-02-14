Interstate 20 is closed to traffic in both directions from U.S. 69 to FM 14 in Smith County after multiple crashes due to icy conditions.
Multiple vehicles are stranded, including several tractor-trailers, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Tractor-trailers have been unable to make it up hills in parts of I-20 between Smith and Van Zandt counties, according to TxDOT. Motorists should avoid the area.
“Motorists are urged to stay home,” TxDOT said in a statement. “TxDOT crews continue to treat and retreat roadways but conditions are hazardous for travel. Remember bridges and elevated structures are the first to freeze over but patches of ice also develop along other areas of roadways.”
TxDOT discourages travel around its eight-county Tyler District as roads are expected to freeze amid sub-freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning in the region issued by the National Weather Service.
The district includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith Van Zandt and Wood counties.
“Staying home is the safety option but if you must drive, slow down and use extreme caution,” the statement said.