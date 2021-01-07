A Marshall man and Harleton woman were arrested Thursday after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant and found a “large amount” of drugs, cash and stolen firearms.
Mark Adam Lewis, 40, and Maygn Goode, 32 were booked into the Harrison County Jail. Lewis is facing charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Goode was booked on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Bond information was not available.
The sheriff’s office’s Emergency Response Team served the warrant in the 2300 block of Katherine Street in Marshall, which resulted in the discovery of the contraband, according to information released by Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher.
“This is an example of why conducting these types of narcotic warrants is imperative to the safety and health of our community,” Fletcher said.