A Jefferson woman was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall.
Lynda Moore Carter, 63, was taken to the hospital after the crash and was later pronounced dead, according to Marshall police.
Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the wreck near Victory Drive and East Houston Street in Marshall, police said. Officers determined the driver of the vehicle crossed over multiple lanes of oncoming traffic before driving into a wooded area.
Carter was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.