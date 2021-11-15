Officials on Monday said a juvenile was taken into custody after a threat against White Oak Middle School.
White Oak Middle School Principal Becky Balboa and the district’s Superintendent Brian Gray said in a Sunday night statement that the district was aware of the threat that was made on social media and that White Oak police are investigating.
“They have made contact with the student who made the threat and he will not be on campus,” the statement posted at 8:55 p.m. on the middle school’s Facebook page said.
White Oak police said in a 9:15 p.m. Sunday post that a “subject” was in custody connected to the threat.
"White Oak ISD takes all threats seriously and immediately contacted the White Oak Police Department," Gray said in a statement Monday morning. "The threat was investigated by WOPD along with White Oak ISD administration. A juvenile was taken into custody by WOPD. The safety of all students and staff at White Oak ISD is paramount and we appreciate the quick response of WOPD."