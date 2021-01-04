A Karnack man was killed Saturday night in a one-vehicle fiery crash in Harrison County.
Troopers responded at 11:44 p.m. to the crash on Texas 43 about three miles north of Marshall, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows a pickup headed north on Texas 43 driven by Adrian Santee Davis, 40, left the roadway for an unknown reason. The truck went down an embankment and struck several trees before catching fire.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, Dark said.