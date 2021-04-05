A Kilgore man died Saturday when a pickup hit a tree on FM 2276 east of Kilgore, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Richard Dale Thomas, 47, died at the scene.
Troopers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the crash about 2 miles east of Kilgore on FM 2276 in Rusk County, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said. A preliminary report shows the driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on FM 2276 when, for an unknown reason, the truck drifted off the right edge of the roadway.
DPS said the driver overcorrected back to the left, went across the roadway and into the east ditch, where the truck hit a tree.
Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.