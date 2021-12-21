A Kilgore man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for beating and pointing a gun at a woman in June 2020 in Longview.
Benji Lee Colbert, 37, was sentenced to 25 years apiece on charges of assault family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a trial this past week in the 188th District Court.
Judge Scott Novy ordered the sentences to served concurrently.
According to court documents, Colbert was accused of two assault incidents in June 2020.
Police responded to a call June 6, 2020, about an assault at an apartment in the 1200 block of Fourth Street in Longview.
A woman told police that Colbert assaulted her from 10 p.m. June 5 into the next day by slapping, punching, biting and throwing her into a table, the arrest warrant said. She said the table and her cellphone were broken in the beating.
The woman said Colbert pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her, at one point pulling the trigger while the gun was unloaded.
The woman said she tried to leave several times, but Colbert threatened to kill her. She did, however, escape and call the police.
A second offense involving the same woman was listed on court records for June 29, 2020, the same day Colbert was jailed.