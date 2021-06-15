Kilgore police Tuesday evening said a man who escaped custody in handcuffs during an overnight traffic stop was captured.
Police had been searching for James Collie Butler III, 30, throughout the day Tuesday after he slipped handcuffs and fled from a traffic stop at Green Hills Drive and Higginbotham Road.
Butler “was taken into custody without incident and will be spending the night in the Kilgore Bulldog B&B, pending arraignment by the judge,” the department said in a Facebook update.
Kilgore police said Tuesday morning that officers were patrolling the area of Creekside Trail and asked residents to avoid the area of the trail between Houston Street and Stone Road.
Officers searched the area with a K-9 and a drone. Kilgore police Chief Todd Hunter requested a K-9 bloodhound to help with the search.