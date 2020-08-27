One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. slammed early Thursday into the Louisiana coast near the Lone Star State line, but Laura's eastward inland shift softened the blow for much of Northeast Texas.
“Thank goodness,” Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said. “We dodged a bullet.”
May said the department was sent out on a few calls Thursday for downed power lines, but that was the extent of activity related to the storm.
“It’s kind of crazy how we haven't had anything today,” he said Thursday morning. “They didn't really activate the Emergency Operations Center. They just sent a couple people up there and they were watching what was going on.”
May noted that his department has experienced plenty of storms that caused more damage that were far less severe than a hurricane.
“I think everybody was back in the office before 12 o'clock,” he said.
Meteorologist Gary Chatlain with the National Weather Service in Shreveport said the East Texas Regional Airport recorded .65 inches of rain as the storm passed through Thursday.
"The storm tracking 30 miles or so east made a huge difference for Texas," he said, "because you're getting most of the heavier stuff on the right side of the storm not the left."
Regionally, Hurricane Laura, which came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane and did not weaken to tropical storm until storm until is moved into Northwest Louisiana, brought high winds into East Texas despite delivering the region mostly a glancing blow.
The National Weather Service said Marshall saw 48 mph wind gusts. Shreveport, closer to Laura's inland center, had wind gusts of up to 66 mph.
The highest reported rainfall for Wednesday and Thursday was in Natchitoches, Louisiana, at 7.5 inches. Toledo Bend Dam reported 5 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday.
As Laura barreled across Louisiana after making landfall Thursday, the storm sheared off roofs, killed a least six people and maintained ferocious strength while carving a destructive path hundreds of miles inland.
A full assessment of the damage wrought by the Category 4 system was likely to take days. But initial reports offered hope that Laura, despite leaving entire neighborhoods in ruins and more than 875,000 people without power, was not the annihilating menace that forecasters had feared.
“It is clear that we did not sustain and suffer the absolute, catastrophic damage that we thought was likely," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “But we we have sustained a tremendous amount of damage," he said.
He called it the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana, meaning it surpassed even Katrina, which was a Category 3 storm when it hit in 2005.
The hurricane’s top wind speed of 150 mph put it among the strongest systems on record in the U.S. Not until 11 hours after landfall did Laura finally weaken into a tropical storm as it plowed north and thrashed Arkansas.
The storm came ashore in low-lying Louisiana and clobbered Lake Charles, an industrial and casino city of 80,000 people. On Broad Street, many buildings had partially collapsed, and those didn't were missing chunks. Windows were blown out, awnings ripped away and trees split in half in eerily misshapen ways. Police spotted a floating casino that came unmoored and hit a bridge. At the local airport, planes were overturned, some on top of each other.
“It looks like 1,000 tornadoes went through here. It’s just destruction everywhere,” said Brett Geymann, who rode out the storm with three family members in Moss Bluff, near Lake Charles. He described Laura passing over his house with the roar of a jet engine around 2 a.m.
“There are houses that are totally gone. They were there yesterday, but now gone,” he said.
Not long after daybreak gave the first glimpse of the destruction, a massive plume of smoke visible for miles began rising from a chemical plant. Police said the leak was at a facility run by Biolab, which manufactures chemicals used in household cleaners such as Comet bleach scrub and chlorine powder for pools.
Nearby residents were told to close their doors and windows and turn off air conditioners. State and federal aircraft headed into the skies over the coast to look for signs of any other industrial damage.
The fatalities included a 14-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man died when trees fell on their homes in Louisiana, as well as a 24-year-old man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside his residence. Another man drowned in a boat that sank during the storm, authorities said.
No deaths had been confirmed in Texas, which Gov. Greg Abbott said would amount to “a miracle."
President Donald Trump said he would visit the Gulf Coast this weekend to tour the damage.
Laura was tied with five other storms for fifth most powerful U.S. hurricane, behind the 1935’s Labor Day storm, 1969’s Camille, 1992’s Andrew and 2004’s Charley, Klotzbach said.