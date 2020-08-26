Some municipalities and school districts in East Texas are making changes to their schedules in expectation of severe weather from the remains of Hurricane Laura. We are gathering those here.
This post will be updated as needed throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Do you have a closure that should be added? Email it to us at newsroom@news-journal.com .
Cities
Longview — Thursday trash pickup is delayed until Friday. Longview Transit routes could be modified, off schedule or suspended Thursday. The transfer station on the Loop will be closed Thursday.
Carthage — Thursday trash pickup is delayed until Friday. Friday trash pickup is delayed until Saturday. The transfer station on the Loop will be closed Thursday.
Counties
Harrison — The courthouse will be closed Thursday.
Panola — The courthouse will be closed Thursday.
Schools
Beckville ISD — Closed Thursday. At-home learning will be not be required due to possible power outages.
Carthage ISD — Closed Thursday. The district will decide about Friday on Thursday.
Elysian Fields ISD — Closed Thursday.
Gary ISD — Closed Thursday.
Jefferson ISD — Closed Thursday.
Panola Charter Schools — Panola Charter High School, Panola Early College High School and Texas Early College High School closed Thursday and Friday. Students encouraged to work from home.
Tatum ISD — Start of school year delayed until Friday.
Waskom ISD — Closed Thursday. No at-home or in-person learning.
Colleges
Panola College — No evening classes Wednesday. Classes canceled Thursday and Friday.
Other
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center — Closed Thursday.