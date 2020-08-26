Marshall sandbags
Tremaine Daughtry spends his afternoon filling sand bags to help divert water from his home, on Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020, at Airport Park in Marshall. The city of Marshall set up a sandbag distribution site in anticipation of extended rainfall due to Hurricane Laura. Sand, sandbags, and shovels were made available to property owners and local businesses within the city limits on a self-serve basis. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

Some municipalities and school districts in East Texas are making changes to their schedules in expectation of severe weather from the remains of Hurricane Laura. We are gathering those here. 

This post will be updated as needed throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Do you have a closure that should be added? Email it to us at newsroom@news-journal.com .

Cities

Longview — Thursday trash pickup is delayed until Friday. Longview Transit routes could be modified, off schedule or suspended Thursday. The transfer station on the Loop will be closed Thursday.

Carthage — Thursday trash pickup is delayed until Friday. Friday trash pickup is delayed until Saturday. The transfer station on the Loop will be closed Thursday.

Counties

Harrison — The courthouse will be closed Thursday. 

Panola — The courthouse will be closed Thursday.

Schools

Beckville ISD — Closed Thursday. At-home learning will be not be required due to possible power outages.

Carthage ISD — Closed Thursday. The district will decide about Friday on Thursday.

Elysian Fields ISD — Closed Thursday.

Gary ISD — Closed Thursday.

Jefferson ISD — Closed Thursday.

Panola Charter Schools — Panola Charter High School, Panola Early College High School and Texas Early College High School closed Thursday and Friday. Students encouraged to work from home.

Tatum ISD — Start of school year delayed until Friday.

Waskom ISD — Closed Thursday. No at-home or in-person learning. 

Colleges

Panola College — No evening classes Wednesday. Classes canceled Thursday and Friday.

Other

Longview Arboretum and Nature Center — Closed Thursday.