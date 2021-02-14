Longview police says the roads in the city have begun to ice over and are encouraging residents who do not have to be out driving to stay home.
"If you don’t absolutely have to be out on the roads today, we strongly encourage you to stay off them," Longview police said in a statement.
Here is a list of roads that reportedly have ice on them:
- East Loop 281 at Marshall Avenue
- Texas 31 at Loop 281
- Elderville Road at Estes Parkway
- West Marshall Avenue at Ward Drive
- 700 block of Hawkins Parkway
- HG Mosley Parkway at Bill Owens Parkway
- 3300 block of George Richey Road
- 2200 block of Lafamo Road
- Lafamo Road at Whatley Road
- East Fairmont Street at Bill Owens Parkway
- 400 block of West Loop 281
- Alpine Road at East Loop 281
- 500 block of South High Street
- North Eastman Road and Fourth Street
- North Eastman Road at Hollybrook Drive
- North Eastman Road at Alpine Road
- North Eastman Road at Eden Drive
- Reel Road at Deer Park Court
- McCann Road at Town Lake Drive
- Gilmer Road at Reel Road
- Hollybrook Drive at Fourth Street
Snow is expected overnight in the region with temperatures dipping down to the teens.