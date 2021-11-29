The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a press conference about the Saturday hunting accident in Hallsville involving the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.
Follow along live with the press conference below.
We will post an updated story soon on our website.
Deputies responded at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in response to calls about a hunting accident, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. More calls about the incident showed a man had accidentally shot his daughter on a deer lease near Young and Hickey roads with a high-powered rifle.
The girl, identified as 11-year-old Daisy Grace Lynn George, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
“After lifesaving efforts were administered, the 11-year-old female was pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s office said.
A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigator and crime scene investigator responded to the scene along with a game warden from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Because the fatality occurred while hunting, the investigation will continue to be completed jointly by the sheriff’s office and Texas Parks and Wildlife.
The girl was a sixth-grade student at Hallsville Junior High.
“Sheriff (Brandon) Fletcher is working with Hallsville ISD Superintendent Martin to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students affected by this horrible tragedy,” said Capt. Tyler Owen of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The junior high asked staff and students to wear purple today to honor Daisy.