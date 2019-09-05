The city of Lone Star issued a burn ban Wednesday, City Secretary Devon Whatley said Thursday.
The ban prohibits outdoor burning of any kind, even with a permit, according to the order. Barbecue grills that use propane or briquettes along with self-contained camp stoves are allowed, if properly attended.
Lone Star is the second municipality in Morris County to issue a burn ban for residents. Daingerfield issued a burn ban Tuesday.
The News-Journal has not been able to reach Morris County Judge Doug Reeder to determine if the county is considering a burn ban.
Gregg County issued a burn ban Wednesday falling in line with Harrison and Marion counties, which enacted bans Tuesday. Rusk and Upshur counties had already issued burn bans.