Longview-area weather updates: Wednesday, Feb. 17

10:25 a.m.
City of Kilgore goes to stage 3 water restrictions
The City of Kilgore is implementing "Stage 3" water restrictions as they run out of water because of increased usage.
The city said it believes some of the increased usage is from pipes bursting.
"Normal winter usage is 800 gallons per minute in Kilgore, we are currently at 2,500 gallons per minute (highest usage ever), and we can only produce water at 1,300 gallons per minute. In other words, we're running out of water and we need your help, the city said in a notice.
What residents can do:
- If you find a burst pipe, call (903) 984-5081 to request a disconnect. If you don't get an answer there, please call (903) 983-1559, which is the non-emergency PD line.
- If you are not home or at the business that you own, have someone local go check for leaks or burst pipes.
- Use water only when necessary — avoid baths, long showers, laundry and other high water uses.
- Slow your drip! If you have your faucets running full on, please slow them down to a drip.
7:38 a.m.
Longview police on roads: 'We strongly encourage you to stay off them'
The Longview Police Department is encouraging residents to stay off the roads as sleet falls in the region during a continued winter storm warning.
“If you don’t absolutely have to be out on the roads today, we strongly encourage you to stay off them,” Longview police said at about 6:45 a.m. in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “The roadway(s) have already (begun) to ice up again. Ice on top of ice, makes for a very slippery roadway.”
The region remains under a winter storm warning with ice and snow expected in the Longview area through Thursday afternoon.
“A significant winter storm producing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to threaten the region today and not totally ending until during the day Thursday,” The National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather statement. “Wintry precipitation is expected to be primarily snow along and north of Interstate 30, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain around the Interstate 20 corridor, and primarily freezing rain over Deep East Texas and Central Louisiana.”
According to the National Weather Service, the Longview area could see less than an inch of snow through Thursday afternoon and about a quarter inch of ice.
The Texas Department of Transportation issued a warning Tuesday cautioning about the closure of Texas 315 in Rusk County and U.S. 259 in Mount Enterprise, but the statement also warned motorists to stay off the roads.
“Roads are frozen and travel is discouraged,” the statement said. “We are doing all we can with all available resources to keep them open for emergency vehicles.”