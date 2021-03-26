Two Longview brothers have been sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases.
Thomas Ricardo “Big Hub” Hubbard, 40, was sentenced Friday by US. District Judge J. Campbell Barker to eight years and eight months in prison. He pleaded guilty in January 2020 to the use, carrying and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Dennis Derrell “Little Hub” Hubbard, 39, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle to four years and nine months in prison. He pleaded guilty in October to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The brothers also were ordered to forfeit firearms and ammunition related to the offense, according to acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
According to information presented in court, a Tatum police officer on Jan. 20, 2019, stopped Dennis Hubbard on suspicion of drunken driving. Hubbard did not pull over and drove several miles at a slow speed before stopping. The officer told Hubbard to exit his vehicle with his hands visible. Hubbard started to comply, but he then drove away as the officer approached.
After a “short distance,” according to Gajei, Hubbard against stopped and started to comply with the officer’s orders before driving off. Hubbard’s vehicle then entered Beckville, where officers had set up a roadblock. Hubbard tried to drive around it but was boxed in. Hubbard, who has multiple felony convictions, surrendered to police and was arrested.
Police found a handgun and ammunition in his car.
On April 8, 2019, Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) officers served a search warrant at Thomas Hubbard’s home and found a rifle, ammunition, 16.42 grams of the drug PCP, 37.62 grams of methamphetamine and 32.9 grams of crack cocaine, according to Ganjei.
In an interview, Thomas Hubbard said the items were his and that he had the gun to protect his drug-dealing activities.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Gregg County CODE Unit; the Tatum Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.