A 29-year-old Longview man is facing a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact after police said he climbed into bed with a girl the day after she turned 16.
Michael Charles Bauchum was booked Wednesday into the Gregg County Jail on the charge. He was released the same day on $50,000 bond.
According to the warrant for his arrest, the girl was sleeping Sept. 17 in an apartment off Pine Tree Road when she felt Bauchum rubbing against her.
On Sept. 23, the girl’s father told Longview police in a report that his daughter told a friend that Bauchum had touched her inappropriately.
Child Protective Services scheduled an interview with the girl and her male siblings at the Martin House Child Advocacy Center. Court documents show the girl was emotional while retelling the events.
“She explained that it started when (the girl) was approximately 11 years old,” the warrant said.
The most recent event, she said, was the day after she turned 16.
After the birthday party, the girl went to sleep and woke up and felt Bauchum breathing on her neck while he was in bed with her, according to the report.
Police interviewed Bauchum on Oct. 6, and he denied touching the girl inappropriately.
“He stated that he thinks (the girl) is crazy and only saying this because (her) father is trying to get him in trouble,” court documents said.
Another interview was conducted with Bauchum and a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Bauchum told law enforcement he remembered that he “accidentally” went into the girl’s room and got in bed with her after a night out drinking with friends.
“(Bauchum) said it is possible he could have touched her inappropriately, that night, while he was snuggling up on her,” court documents said. "However, he could not remember details because he had been drinking.”
A warrant was issued for Bauchum’s arrest Nov. 4.