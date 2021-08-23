A Longview man on Monday remained in the Gregg County Jail after his arrest in connection with a weekend stabbing.
John Easley, 63, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with weapon. His bond was set at $150,000.
Longview police responded at about 4 p.m. Saturday to a reported stabbing in the 1500 block of Hughey Drive.
“When officers arrived, they found a victim with apparent stab wounds that was transported to a local hospital,” police said in a release.
According to police, a witness said Easley and the victim were having an argument when the suspect started assaulting and stabbing the victim. Easley was seen fleeing the location, police said, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The victim's status is unknown.