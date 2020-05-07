A Longview man is among three people arrested in connection with the recent shooting death of a motorcyclist east of Tyler.
Jose Antonio Valenzuela, 31, of Longview was booked Wednesday into the Smith County Jail on a murder charge in connection with the death of Brandon Edwards, 33, of Ben Wheeler, who on Saturday was found fatally shot in the 16400 block of FM 850 in New Chapel Hill, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Ryan Griffin, 30, of Hewitt and Joshua Ray Tibbits, 29, of Waco were also arrested on murder charges. The three men are all now in Smith County each facing $2.5 million in bond, the sheriff’s office said.
The men were arrested after information led to a search warrant in Longview served by officers from Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department and Texas Anti-Gang Unit East Texas (TAG). This new information supported murder warrants and arrests of the three men, officials said.
Griffin and Tibbits were arrested Tuesday in Waco. Valenzuela was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 20 in Cisco, and he is suspected of fleeing from law enforcement with his family because they knew Griffin and Tibbits had been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
Smith County Sheriff Larry R. Smith credited cooperation between law enforcement agencies with getting necessary warrants and the subsequent arrests.
“I continue to be amazed at the tenacity, cohesiveness and never-quit attitude of all of these law enforcement entities that are working so well together. No one is concerned with who gets the credit, only that justice is served. This is one of the more complex investigations in which we were able to join local law enforcement with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit since its inception,” Sheriff Larry R. Smith said. “The TAG is already paying off big dividends.”
The Texas Anti-Gang Unit East Texas consists of staff from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Longview Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Kilgore Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and Highway Patrol, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Drug Enforcement Administration, Smith and Gregg County District Attorney’s Offices and Homeland Security Investigations.