A 53-year-old Longview man was arrested after a search of his home resulted in "a large amount of" child pornography, court documents show.
Timothy Scott Gray was charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography.
According to probable cause documents, officials served a search warrant at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 1200 block of Chad Street.
“Gray admitted to being in possession of a large amount of child pornography and stated that some of the child pornography is contained on a black flash drive located in Gray’s bedroom,” a special agent stated in court documents. Another agent viewed the contents of the drive and “observed a large amount of child pornography” containing six ore more identical images or videos.
Gray was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 10 a.m. Tuesday at his home. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail where he was still being held on $10,000 bond.