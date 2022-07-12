A Longview man arrested this past week on a capital murder charge also was a suspect in a shooting earlier that same day involving the man who was killed, according to a document in the case.
Davaius J. Thomas was booked July 5 into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of capital murder in the July 3 shooting death of Kenneth McFarland Jr., according to a complaint for an arrest warrant. Thomas also was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and traffic warrants, according to online jail records. He remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $1.25 million.
On the afternoon of July 3, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South Green Street, according to the document.
At that time, McFarland told police he was sitting in a woman’s vehicle outside the home “when the father of her children,” identified as Thomas, shot at McFarland and struck the vehicle. Another man told police he was sitting on the front porch when he saw Thomas approach the vehicle “with a black pistol in his hand.” The man then ran inside and heard gunshots.
Officers then responded at 11:48 p.m. that day to a shooting on Queens Court in Longview. Upon arrival, police found McFarland “on his back in the living room with a gunshot wound to his side,” according to the document. McFarland was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
The same woman whose vehicle was shot at told police Thomas was the man who killed McFarland.
She told investigators she and Thomas have three children together, according to the document. She had been living at the residence on Queens Court since October and broke up with Thomas at the beginning of this year. She said he began harassing her.
The woman said she and McFarland went to the house that night but planned to go back to her mother’s residence.
“She claimed that once they were inside, they walked into the living room when she heard gunshots coming from the direction of the kitchen,” the document states. She told investigators she ran into the bedroom and noticed McFarland was not with her.
She went back to the living room where she found McFarland on the floor by the couch and then ran to the neighbor’s house for help, according to the document.
She “was adamant that the defendant (Thomas) was inside the residence waiting on them to return,” the document states.
Investigators spoke to the woman twice. In the first interview, she told police she did not see Thomas but saw “his shadow.” The interview was ended because the woman was “so upset.”
Later, the woman told police the same sequence of events but with more detail.
She said she saw Thomas’ face when he was shot “because the room became bright (muzzle flash) for short amounts of time,” according to the document. She said he was wearing all black with a hoodie that had a design on the front.
Video surveillance in the area showed a vehicle matching Thomas’ leave the home about 20 minutes before the shooting, and another shows a “male wearing all black running from the direction” of the home, the document shows.
Police arrested Thomas on July 5 on a warrant of aggravated assault. During questioning, Thomas denied any knowledge of either incident and requested an attorney.
According to the complaint, law enforcement sought a capital murder warrant “due to the fact that he caused the death of Kenny McFarland during the commission of burglary of a building …”
Thomas has not be indicted on the charges, according to online jail records.